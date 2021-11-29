Karnataka: Cops use spade to remove remains of man knocked down by vehicle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific hit-and-run case, the body of a man who was fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Nelamangala Highway was run over by several vehicles on Sunday. The body had been crushed to such an extent that the police had to use a spade to remove the remains from the road. They could only recover the victim's trousers, patches of skin and one ear that was intact.

The traffic police said that the accident near Rayarapalya might have occurred in the early hours of Sunday and the drivers did not notice the body on the road as it was dark. The headlights could only pick up disheveled clothes as the body had been crushed beyond recognition, they added. The stretch of highway where the accident occurred lacks adequate streetlights for about 2 km and there are no CCTV cameras installed too.

Nirmithi Kendra ex-chief arrested after raid

Continuing the investigation into the disproportionate assets case, where 15 government officials were raided, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have arrested the former Project Director of Nirmithi Kendra, Vasudev RN, as he was not cooperating with the probe and was unwilling to divulge information.

So far, assets of over Rs 29.70 crore have been unearthed, which is disproportionate by 1,434 per cent to his known sources of income. The ACB said the raid was initiated against the officer, following the lead that he has disproportionate assets 203 per cent more than his income.

But Wednesday's search and seizure operation exposed that the officer has wealth worth Rs 31,20,39,868, of which Rs 29,70,39,868 is the value of illegal assets. The ACB has found that Vasudev has immovable properties worth Rs 27,33,29,960 in his and his family members’ names and movable assets worth Rs 3,87,09,908.

"Besides the house where he lives in Kengeri Satellite Town, five other residences - two in the same area, one in Malleswaram, and two at Sompura in Nelamangala - have been found in his, his wife, and son's names. These five structures have been built to be rented out and they own 28 houses in total. Two other houses in his wife's name and a flat in Hosakerehalli were also found, while the investigation revealed that he had paid Rs 2.46 crore as advance to buy a flat in Bengaluru's Binnypet," an ACB official said.