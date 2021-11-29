STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government mulls access to public facilities only for double COVID vaccinated

Following the Gujarat model, the Technical Advisory Committee has said the state needs to have a vaccine mandate for access to public facilities.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus-India

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for employees of hotels, malls, government offices, swimming pools etc to have a double vax certificate, the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended making it mandatory for even the public.

Following the Gujarat model, the TAC has said the state needs to have a vaccine mandate for access to public facilities. "In Gujarat, for the first time in nearly four months, the daily COVID-19 count crossed the 40-mark in the second week of November, and no fatality was reported. As a precaution, Gujarat recently restricted unvaccinated people from using public facilities. All those above 18 years of age must carry a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or an e-copy, for checks at the entry to public facilities. We have to do a similar thing if we need to prevent illness and deaths," said an expert who was part of the recent TAC meeting.

Experts say that with an increase in clusters and scare of the Omicron variant, it is wise to be "armed with both doses of vaccination" to at least prevent severity of the illness.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman, Aasra Hospital, said, "Vaccine breakthrough cases are less severe compared to those who are not vaccinated. With just 57 per cent of the state's population having received the second dose, the situation might take a worse direction if the new variant enters the state."

The  coverage for the first dose is about 90 pwer cent. Demand for vaccination is also slowing down. TAC experts said to contain the pandemic, the state government must strictly bring in the two-dose vaccination rule for use of public facilities.  

NO ENTRY HERE WITHOUT VACCINE?  

  • Public buses, Metro 

  • Swimming pools

  • Pubs and bars

  • Hotels, lodges

  • Cinema halls, auditoria

  • Shopping complexes, malls

  • Libraries

  • Zoos and biological parks

  • Exhibitions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Technical Advisory Committee COVId19 Coronavirus COVID rules COVID vaccine Karnataka COVID vaccine
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp