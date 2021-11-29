STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law students protest in Karnataka, demand completion of LLB course in stipulated time

About 100 students staged a protest at Maurya Circle on Monday over the issue demanding the resignation of the vice chancellor Eshwar Bhat

law students

Image of law students used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from colleges affiliated to Karnataka State Law University are demanding that their three-year LLB course and five-year LLB course be completed in the stipulated period.

About 100 students and members of the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, staged a protest at Maurya Circle on Monday over the issue demanding the resignation of the vice chancellor Eshwar Bhat.

Talking to The New Indian Express, a student from an affiliated college who is supposed to be in her second year (third semester), but is stuck because exams of the second semester are yet to be held, said the last time she attended her (second semester) classes was at least two months ago. Ever since, there have been no classes. She said this delay is a matter of huge concern to students who want a three-year course to be completed in three years and not four years.

"There is also confusion in terms of how students who failed the first semester will clear their arrears," she added.

"The odd semester exam, which was supposed to be held in December 2020, was held in April this year. The second semester is eating into our third semester and effectively the next year's schedule," said another second-year student.

The second semester classes started in July and examinations were expected in October, considering the four-month delay seen in the first semester, but the dates are not announced yet.

With or without exams, students said the academic schedule should not be compromised, because they will also be disadvantaged when compared with students from other universities who are already in the next year.

"The delay in classes and exams will impact students applying to government or other jobs with an age limit criteria. They are likely to graduate with their juniors. This delay in the academic year is affecting nearly eight to ten thousand students who are studying under the Karnataka Law University," said another law student.

