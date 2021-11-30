Amid Omicron fears, Karnataka orders mandatory COVID tests for all international flyers

By Express News Service

Following instructions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state will carry out a COVID-19 test on international travellers from all countries arriving in Karnataka. Earlier, a mandatory RT-PCR test was being carried out for travellers only from countries where the Omicron variant has been found.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that around 2500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka every day and it will now be mandatory to conduct RT-PCR tests for all of them.

Speaking to reporters after the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting, he said passengers who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo a repeat test at home on the fifth day. Asymptomatic passengers will be tested once again on the seventh day. If positive, they will immediately be hospitalised.

CM Bommai will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to impose restrictions on travellers from specific countries. "COVID-19's new variant Omicron has been found in 12 countries across the world. To prevent this variant, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken in the state. Considering our population and health infrastructure, we need to be more careful than other countries," said Sudhakar, adding that preparations for healthcare services including availability of beds, oxygen beds, deployment of doctors and personnel and supply of medicine were also discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, measures to increase the vaccine coverage were discussed. Around 41 lakh people are slated to get the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and priority will be given to reach out to them, the minister informed.

"The central government is getting samples from all states. Every international passenger's contacts are being tracked and tested," the minister said.

At the meeting, ways to effectively deal with the Omicron variant, how to control it, and what preparations are to be taken in hospitals and medical colleges were also discussed. Using technology such as Quarantine app and TeleMedicine is also being considered. In addition, a panel of 10 experts has been set up to formulate separate guidelines for treatment, Sudhakar told reporters. Attempts are on to prevent viral transmission at an early stage.

There have been suggestions from TAC that those who do not receive a second dose shouldn’t have access to malls, theatres etc. The state is yet to take a decision on this.

The issue of two bodies found 16 months after their deaths due to COVID-19 in the mortuary of ESI Hospital has come to the notice of Sudhakar. Such negligence should not have happened and it is regrettable. We will take appropriate action in this regard, he said.