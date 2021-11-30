Ballari residents can now check water supply timing online

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari City Municipal Corporation made a unique facility for residents where they can check online the next water supply timings. As summer approaches, the water supply timings differ from area to area and it becomes difficult for the residents, especially the working class to keep a tap on water timings. But the new method is expected to help all.

The new timetable is being prepared after consultation with the residents who had demanded the authorities to provide timings of water supply. The Corporation will upload the information on its webpage and the link will be provided to RWGs in all the wards. The water supply chart will have ward numbers, dates and timings. The Corporation has directed the officials to ensure the water supply is done on the timings and dates mentioned in the webpage.

"We have launched the date and timing of drinking water release on the official website of the city corporation. It will have information about the wards and water supply timings. In case there are issues there is a contact number provided in the website where people can directly call," said an official.

"Many families have working people hence it becomes difficult to be available when the water is supplied. But now with timings given in advance it will help us adjust timings. During previous summers the water supply was not regular during April and May months, we request the corporation to ensure such problems are not repeated," said a resident from Ballari.