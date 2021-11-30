STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS smells electoral malpractice in Belagavi

Shivakumar said that the KPCC would file a complaint with the Election Commission making an appeal to initiate stringent measures to ensure free and fair election in Belagavi.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  While stating that there is a possibility of manipulation of votes in some of the constituencies in Belagavi district in the forthcoming election from Belagavi local bodies’ constituency, KPCC president DK Shivakumar has appealed to the Election Commission and the government to deploy separate police teams besides installation of video cameras in the polling booths in Gokak, Raibag, Arabhavi and other adjoining areas.

Shivakumar said that the KPCC would file a complaint with the Election Commission making an appeal to initiate stringent measures to ensure free and fair election in Belagavi. “We are aware that people other than actual voters have voted in several areas of Belagavi, particularly in Gokak, Arabhavi, Raibag and other areas here in the past elections,” he said.

Shivakumar also hit out at the BJP in connection with the recent statement of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi that the voters should give one of their votes to BJP and that they should not give another vote to the Congress. “BJP is running the government by entertaining blackmailers inside it. It has failed to act against leaders who are involved in blackmailing it regularly. As head of a party, I would have expelled such elements in our party if such developments were to take place in the Congress,’’ he said.

When asked about the recent purported remark made by Ramesh to address MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, Shivakumar said, “Such language by a BJP leader reflects the party’s culture. There are more than 50% women leaders in BJP and they keep claiming that BJP is a cultured  party.” Highlighting the role of Congress in building the panchayat system in the country, he said that the Congress worked to strengthen local bodies by giving them more funds. 

The BJP government could not conduct the session in Belagavi for the past two years fearing protests by civilians and farmers and they now agreed to conduct it, he thundered. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp