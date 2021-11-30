In Mandya, candidates connect with KRRS, Ambareesh fans for support

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Legislative Council poll campaign hotting up in Mandya, all three major political parties are reaching out to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Ambareesh’s fans for support to win the prestigious seat.

This is pushing not only political parties, but also local leaders to prove their mettle, and work out strategies to win over panchayat members. The Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded sitting member Appaji Gowda, BJP has picked Bookahalli Manju and the Congress Dinesh Guligowda.

Except for Appaji Gowda, the other two are new faces trying their luck in the sugar bowl against the JDS, that has seven sitting MLAs and a strong base in the district. The JDS is playing up Kumaraswamy’s pride and his commitment to the people of Mandya and farmers.

The Congress, under the leadership of former and Congress Legislature Party leader Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former MLAs N Chaluvarayaswamy and PM Narendraswamy, has stepped up the campaign of Dinesh Guligowda, hoping that a victory in the Council polls will set the trend for the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, and general elections.

The Congress, other than mobilising its traditional voters, is relying on anti-incumbency, and accusing sitting members of non-performance. Party candidates are also knocking at the Raitha Sangha, that has about 370 panchayat members of 4,250 voters, and have met KRRS leader Sunitha Puttannaiah and others, to garner crucial votes.

On the other hand, Minister Narayan Gowda is leading from the front to put up an impressive performance and ensure the victory of Manju. Claiming to have a majority in KR Pet and other taluks, the party is putting its hand into JDS and Congress baskets, other than reaching out to Sumalatha’s supporters. Manju personally appealed to a few local Raitha Sangha leaders for their support.

Meanwhile, Mandya Member of Parliament Sumalatha’s decision to remain neutral and not support any candidate, fearing it would lead to a controversy, has prompted all three candidates to win over Ambareesh’s fans who carry their own weight in a few panchayats. Sumalatha has said she was supported by people from all political parties in the Lok Sabha polls, and was in no mood to support a particular candidate. “I will vote for a good candidate,” she added.

Despite this, the BJP has urged her to support its candidate, and Congress leaders are closely working with her followers. The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha is playing its cards close to its chest and has called a meeting of leaders and office-bearers to reach a decision, though Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Badagalapura Nagendra has ruled out the possibility of supporting the BJP.