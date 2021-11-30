Karnataka HC protects minor girl from forced marriage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has come to the rescue of a minor girl whose parents were forcing her to discontinue her studies and get married. According to the prosecution, the girl, aged 17 and a half years, from Gadag district wanted to pursue further studies, but her parents started forcing her for marriage. Fed up with this, she went to Goa and started staying with her brother.

However, the counsel of the mother, who moved the court with habeas corpus petition, contended that the girl was kidnapped, but police have not registered the complaint. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl submitted that they will not pressurise their daughter for marriage or to discontinue her studies, while requesting the court to send the girl with them. But, the girl who was present in court, submitted that she was not willing to go with them and is ready to go to a juvenile centre.

Keeping in mind the welfare of the girl and her safety, a division bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice S Rachaiah directed the Circle Inspector of Police of Laxmeshwar in Gadag district to send the girl to a girls home in Gadag.

“She is being sent to the girls home till she attains majority or till she changes her mind to accompany her parents, whichever is earlier. The home should ensure that the girl continues with her studies,” the court said in the order. The Juvenile Authority should provide visitation rights to the parents of the girl if she is willing to see her parents, the court ordered while disposing of the habeas corpus petition.