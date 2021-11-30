STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandi Hills to welcome tourists from December 1st

Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills (File Photo |EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: The famous Nandi Hill will be opened for tourists from 1st of December.The tourist spot has been re-opened after a gap of almost four months, said Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R. Latha on Tuesday.

Speaking to 'The New Indian Express', Latha said that all tourists will be allowed on weekdays and on Saturday and Sunday, only those who have booked rooms will be allowed to visit the hills after due verification.

Upon the instruction of Health and Family Welfare Minister and District In-Charge Sudhakar, the work of reconstructing the road which was damaged due to heavy rain in the 10th curve has been taken up on day to day basis through the Public Works Department, accordingly the government also sanctioned eighty lakhs for taking up the work.

A team of officials under the DC's direct supervision is working on the reconstruction of road by taking all precautionary measures and also senior PWD engineers were deputed for direct supervision.

Health Minister Sudhakar also inspected the work and the work has been completed successfully with the conduct of trial-run. Accordingly, the tourists will be allowed from first of December. the deputy commissioner said.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the tourists to maintain cleanliness atop nandi hills and also to maintain social distance and wear mas. Those who violate will be fined, she added.

Here, it may be recalled that on 24th of August, the 10th curve road was damaged due to land slide caused by heavy rains. Immediately through the alternative road, the tourists who were atop the nandi hills were brought down safely.

Following the same, the work of reconstructing the road had been taken up and the tourists were not allowed for almost four months.

