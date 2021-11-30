STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, General Thimayya Museum to showcase models of ships, submarine sent by Indian Navy

While artillery and models from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force were present in large numbers, the museum had just a ship anchor to represent the Indian Navy

Published: 30th November 2021 04:19 PM

The life-size model of a Navy ship being installed at the museum (Photo | Express)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The General Thimayya Museum, which has become the pride of Kodagu, will soon have more exhibits installed – this time with support from the Indian Navy. Steps are being taken to install these models at the museum and they are likely to be unfurled to the world on December 13 by high-ranking officials from the Indian Navy.

The General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri was inaugurated by the President of India in February this year. The museum not only narrates the life story of General Thimayya, but is home to models of many types of artillery and military hardware from the Indian armed forces. While artillery and models from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force were present in large numbers, the museum had just a ship anchor to represent the Indian Navy. The General Thimayya and FMKM Cariappa Forum, who are the main hands behind raising the museum, were keen on availing artillery from the Indian Navy.

Incidentally, Rear Admiral Ichettira Uthaiah recently visited the General Thimayya Museum. He is the nephew of Col. (retired) KC Subbaiah who is the president of the General Thimayya and FMKM Cariappa Forum. “During the Rear Admiral’s visit, Col. Subbaiah asked Uthaiah to stand between an Army tank and MiG aircraft models installed outside the museum and wondered why a Navy ship was missing,” narrated Major (retired) Nanda Nanjappa, convener of the forum.

After Rear Admiral Uthaiah’s return to Delhi, he readied a life-size model of a new ship (whose name will be revealed during the inauguration) and has now delivered it to the museum. Along with the 24-feet-long and six-feet-wide life-size model of the ship, a model of a submarine, a model of INS Khukri (that took part in the 1971 operations) and a naval cannon have been sent by the Indian Navy to the museum. “Representatives from the Navy will be arriving and the artillery will be erected at the museum the way the Navy wants,” he explained.

Further, these are likely to be unfurled to the world on December 13 and Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta who is the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command will take part in the inaugural ceremony alongside Rear Admiral Uthaiah and the forum members. “We are in talks with the Kodagu DC to give us the dates and final plans will be made after talks with Lt Gen (retired) PC Thimmayya,” confirmed Major (retired) Nanjappa.  

