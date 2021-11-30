Two clusters at residential school, medical college

By Express News Service

HASSAN/CHAMARAJANAGAR: After Dharwad and Bengaluru, educational institutions in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts have reported Covid clusters. 13 students of a government-run residential school in Channarayapatna of Hassan district tested positive on Monday.

Senior Health and Revenue departments officials rushed to the school and shifted them to a Covid Care Centre (CCC). More than 115 students, who are said to be primary contacts of the infected, were also sent to different quarantine centres. The school was later sealed and sanitised.

District authorities up screening

Panicked parents rushed to the school to take their children after news of the cluster broke out. After two students had tested positive a month ago, the school authorities recently decided to get Covid tests done for all 200 students. The Health Department conducted RT-PCR tests on the teaching staff and the reports have come back negative.

At the Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute, six students tested Covid-positive and have been shifted to a designated hospital. College Dean Dr Sajeev Reddy had tested positive last week and is in home isolation. About 500 primary contacts of the students and staff were also tested and their reports are negative.

Meanwhile, the Hassan Deputy Commissioner has directed senior officials of the Health, Revenue and the police departments to strictly monitor and enforce Covid-19 rules to contain the spread. In Chamarajanagar too, the district administration has stepped up screening along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders and people without RT-PCR negative reports are not being allowed to enter the state.