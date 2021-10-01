STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru, Mysuru among nine cities for Centre’s e-vehicle thrust

The e-bus procured on Thursday will be launched on November 1.

Transport Minister B Sriramlu inspects the e-bus in Bengaluru on Thursday. The vehicle will be launched on November 1 after trial runs | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two cities from Karnataka -- Bengaluru and Mysuru -- are among the nine nationwide that have been selected for the Centre’s ‘Grand Challenge’ to deploy more electric vehicles (EVs) under public transport. The challenge was announced on Thursday, on a day when Bengaluru got its first e-bus, said Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation  Commissioner Anbu Kumar.

“Now, a detailed plan and models will be submitted to the State and Central governments after which the city will get more electric buses that will be funded by the Centre. This is important because at present an electric bus costs Rs one crore while a diesel bus come at just around Rs 30 lakh,” Kumar said. 
The Centre is keen on getting more electric vehicles on the road in future and the Grand Challenge was floated to this end, he added. 

The e-bus procured on Thursday will be launched on November 1. “It was received in Kengeri station and trial runs will be done on Metro feeder line routes, where it will be used. We are expecting 10 more buses in another 20 days,” he said. 

Built by JBM Auto Ltd, the bus, with a carrying capacity of 33 passengers, can run for 120 km on one charge. The company will hand over 90 more vehicles by December 15. After inspecting the bus, Transport Minister B Sriramulu said 90 e-buses will be launched in the first phase and 300 in the second phase. 

