STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Betageri keeps alive reverence for Father of the Nation

After seven decades, the temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Betageri town, has finally got a roof. Work is likely to be completed on Saturday, Gandhi Jayanti.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Betageri town

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: After seven decades, the temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Betageri town, has finally got a roof. Work is likely to be completed on Saturday, Gandhi Jayanti. An idol of Gandhiji was installed by locals at Hosapete Chowk to keep alive the memory of his visit to Gadag in 1944. After Gandhiji’s death in 1948, some freedom fighters met the then deputy commissioner and collected Gandhiji’s ashes, which they placed in the Betageri temple. 

Freedom fighters like Sameul Malekar, Hanumansa Bakale, Narayanappa Bagade, Chandsab Bodlekhan, Sankappa Cholin and other residents built a small temple here, but it was roofless. 

The idol of Gandhi was at the mercy of wind, dust, heat and rain, and residents had been urging the administration to build a shelter, but it was not happened due to the negligence of officials. To preserve the idol, it was shifted to the Municipal Council premises a few years ago.

It was Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu N who took the initiative and provided funds from the district administration, and Gadag’s Nirmiti Kendra took up construction of the temple.In Betageri, the apostle of peace is worshipped like a god. Schoolchildren and villagers who pass by the temple, stop to offer puja, and women of the area also conduct daily rituals. 

Ganesh Singh Byali, a resident of Betageri said, “We all thank our Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu for constructing a new temple for Gandhiji, which was a decades-old demand. This Gandhi Jayanti is special for all of us and we have decided to celebrate it like a community festival.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti Betageri
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp