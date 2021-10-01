Earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Karnataka's Vijayapura district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale hit Vijayapura at 1:37 pm on Friday. The epicenter of the quake was near Masuti village of Basavana Bagewadi taluka at the depth of 15 kilometers, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Tremors of low-intensity were felt in two villages of Basavana Bagewadi taluka.

According to the KSNDMC, “The earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred at Masuti village. A low-magnitude of tremors was recorded at 1:37 pm. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centers located at Tungabhadra Dam and Supa Dam.”

“The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicenter observed is very low. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive,” stated KSNDMC, in a report submitted to the district administration.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DC P Sunil Kumar said that, “We had received complaints about people experiencing earthquakes in Sindagi in the morning hours. We soon alerted the KSNDMC but no seismic activity was recorded. With regard to the earthquake at Masuti, we have not received any complaints from the people but the officials of KSNDMC alerted the district administration.”

“It is confirmed that an earthquake of 2.5 magnitude has been reported in the district. People have to be on alert but there is no need to panic as it is very low scale. Moreover, the district falls under a mild-earthquake zone. We are also taking necessary measures. However, no damages were reported in any part of the district due to the earthquake,” stated DC Sunil Kumar.

It may be noted that in the past one month it is for the third time the people have experienced the tremors. In the first week of September the earthquake of 3.9 magnitude epicentered at Kolhapur reported in the region. A day after the earthquake the experts and scientific officers from the KSNDMC conducted the field survey and submitted the report to the district administration.