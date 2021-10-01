Renukacharya, Jeevaraj back as political secys to Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya and former Sringeri MLA DN Jeevaraj, who had worked as political secretaries to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have been reappointed as political secretaries to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. However, N R Santosh, who was also political secretary to Yediyurappa, did not make it. Official notifications issued on Wednesday stated that the appointments will be with immediate effect and that Renukacharya and Jeevaraj will hold cabinet rank. Both met the CM on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, Renukacharya, a Yediyurappa loyalist, had expressed displeasure over not being inducted in the Bommai cabinet. Sources pointed out that though Bommai is working hard to strike a balance by meeting party MLAs and the central leaders in Delhi, Yediyurappa’s shadow is still evident with the appointment of his loyalists. Yediyurappa resigned as CM on July 26. Bommai kept out some of those from Yediyurappa’s cabinet and even appointed IAS officer V Ponnuraj as secretary to the CM, replacing Selvakumar who was secretary to Yediyurappa.