South Western Railway website hacked, no data stolen

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The website of the construction department of the South Western Railway (SWR) was allegedly hacked by an extremist organisation recently. The group also issued an abusive message to the Indian Railways and warned them of similar cyber attacks across India.

According to multiple railway sources, the website www.cnbnc.in, run by the Personnel Department of SWR was hacked on September 21. The message left by the group read: Islamic State has hacked this site. Message to the Alliance: Your government, military, important secured sites are under our cyber attack. As long as you fight the Islamic State, your failed system will continue to be hacked.”The website has details of employees, policy circulars, non-gazetted orders, rest house allotment and other details. “None of the data has been stolen,” claimed a source.

Another source familiar with the developments said that this was the second such attack on this website and the previous one had occurred in 2017. General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore told TNIE, “The software handling our tenders and other operations are quite secure. We have decided to close it down now.” An official statement from SWR said, “Our cyber cell in the Bengaluru Division is aware of the issue.”