At four-day JDS workshop, gen next takes stage

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda has seemingly been successful in uniting his grandchildren amid speculation of a rift within the family.

Published: 02nd October 2021

Cousins Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the JDS’ four-day long workshop for the ranks is any indication, particularly the younger crop, the party leadership is gradually trying to pass on the baton to the first family’s next generation of leaders ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

Cousins Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna shared the dais and vowed to work closely in organising the party across the state after they offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru soon.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda has seemingly been successful in uniting his grandchildren amid speculation of a rift within the family. “Both Prajwal and Nikhil are in demand in parts of North Karnataka and they will campaign for the bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies slated to be held on October 30,’’ informed MLC K A Thippeswamy.

Another party source pointed out that Prajwal had already been in touch with some of the constituents when he recently travelled to organise the party in Sindhanur. “In the Old Mysuru region, Prajwal may find acceptance within the Vokkaliga community as he is straightforward,” remarked a JD(S) leader.

For the regional party, it has become imperative to promote the duo as its youth icons, specially since younger leaders in other parties are already in the spotlight. If the party manages to win 25 per cent of the seats, as the duo have suggested, the chances of them taking over the reins cannot be ruled out.

