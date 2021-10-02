Bommai to declare Vijayanagara as 31st district in Karnataka on Saturday

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Karnataka’s 31st district of Vijayanagara will be officially unveiled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). In February, the BJP government, led by BS Yediyurappa, had issued a notification on the creation of Vijayanagara — named after the capital of the erstwhile Vijayanagar empire. The new district has been carved out of iron ore-rich Ballari district under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

While there is concern over allocation of funds for various projects, the new district will get Rs 400 crore for creating necessary infrastructure. Bommai will announce the Rs 400 crore grant, part of which will come from the District Mineral Foundation Funds and the State Government coffers to take up various projects including construction of an administrative building which will house the offices of the district deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and the zilla panchayat CEO at Hosapete.

“Also, Rs 40 crore for a 60-bed children’s hospital, Rs 30 crore for redevelopment of roads and Rs 105 crore for a flyover on Hampi Road will also be announced,” said newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan P.

Preparations are on in full swing at the Hosapete Municipal Grounds where a two-day event has been planned, starting Saturday. A huge pandal has been erected to accommodate 50,000 people. Apart from Bommai, a host of politicians, including Yediyurappa, will be present.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who led the campaign for bifurcation of Ballari district, is monitoring the preparations. “It is a two-decade-old dream of the people of the region. To make the event memorable, a host of cultural events have been planned. Religious leaders belonging to all communities will be present on the occasion,” Singh said. A huge procession will be taken out from Shanbhag Circle to the venue.

Apart from Anirudh Sravan, the State Government has appointed Arun K as Superintendent of Police and G Gayetri as the ZP CEO. The formal declaration of the new district was put off several times over the last seven months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

