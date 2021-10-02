Demanding basic amenities, Hulimanagala residents stage protest against Karnataka govt, authorities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Hulimanagala and surrounding areas staged a protest on Saturday morning, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanathi, against the state government, district administration and panchayat for not providing basic facilities in the area.

Around 400 residents gathered and staged a protest by forming a human chain and standing with placards against the officials for not constructing a drainage network. They complained about bad roads and increased garbage dumping in their area.

"We have been demanding the basic facilities be provided since the last four years, but nothing has been done. So for the first time, we decided to stage a protest. We had even approached Bengaluru south MLA Krishnappa multiple times for help, but nothing has been done. The panchayat officials stated that they have no funds to address the issue," said a resident of the locality Sajimon Chandran.

"There are over 10,000 flats in the 15 apartment complexes. The contractors collect the garbage from the homes and apartment complexes and dump it at vacant sites, buffers of lakes and drains. Due to the absence of sewage lines, all the toilet waste from homes is being let into lakes and they have also got highly contaminated", added another resident of the locality Ishan Singh.