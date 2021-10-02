STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Demanding basic amenities, Hulimanagala residents stage protest against Karnataka govt, authorities

Around 400 residents gathered and staged a protest by forming a human chain and standing with placards against the officials for not constructing a drainage network.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

Residents complained about bad roads and increased garbage dumping in their area. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Hulimanagala and surrounding areas staged a protest on Saturday morning, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanathi, against the state government, district administration and panchayat for not providing basic facilities in the area.

Around 400 residents gathered and staged a protest by forming a human chain and standing with placards against the officials for not constructing a drainage network. They complained about bad roads and increased garbage dumping in their area.

"We have been demanding the basic facilities be provided since the last four years, but nothing has been done. So for the first time, we decided to stage a protest. We had even approached Bengaluru south MLA Krishnappa multiple times for help, but nothing has been done. The panchayat officials stated that they have no funds to address the issue," said a resident of the locality Sajimon Chandran.

"There are over 10,000 flats in the 15 apartment complexes. The contractors collect the garbage from the homes and apartment complexes and dump it at vacant sites, buffers of lakes and drains. Due to the absence of sewage lines, all the toilet waste from homes is being let into lakes and they have also got highly contaminated", added another resident of the locality Ishan Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hulimanagala
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp