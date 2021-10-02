Karnataka: Crackers given to locals to drive away wild animals straying in urban areas

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cases of sighting of wildlife in human habitation has increased over the years. So much that now the forest department is now involving the locals in keeping themselves safe and wild animals at bay.

Whenever a case of wildlife sighting is reported in urban areas especially of a leopard, apart from undertaking patrolling and deploying teams to keep a watch, the department officials are also giving the locals a box of crackers. Not to celebrate, but to burst them, at a safe distance from the animal, to drive it away and to keep themselves safe.

"They are small crackers, which do not harm animals, but just make a noise and there is light. They are sufficient to scare the animals. We have been giving it to citizens with the intention of seeking their involvement and help in controlling the rising conflict cases," said a forest department official.

A similar cracker box was also given on Tuesday to the residents of Doddakallasandra in Hemmigpura ward, BCMC Layout when they saw a wild animal on the prowl. Checking the camera images, they understood it to be a leopard and immediately called up the forest department for rescue.

When the forest department staffers inspected the site and assessed all the footages and inspected the area, they found it to be a Civet Cat.

"A thorough check was done and it was found to be a Civet Cat. A close watch is still being kept. The box of crackers has also been given, in case they find a leopard, as the area is an ideal habitat for leopards to hide and escape," the official added.

As the cases of sightings are rising, the ground staffers are collectively pooling in resources to purchase the cracker boxes to give it to locals. "We give it to locals to only help us. They are not given in case of elephant sightings, because there is a lot of uncertainty and risk then. We are purchasing the cracker boxes from Tamil Nadu bordering areas like Attibele and Hosur, where crackers are available round the clock and at cheaper rate, when compared to Karnataka. The department annually gets very little funds to make the purchases and this year so far over 30 such cases of conflict have been reported," the official added.