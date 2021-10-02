STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSIL's first demand driven communication satellite mission GSAT-24 launch expected in early 2022

The 4-tonne class Ku-band satellite is owned by NSIL and Tata Sky will be renumerating them for using the services of the same.

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In its first Demand Driven Communication satellite mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) will take the help of French company 'Arianespace' to launch a satellite which will be used by Tata Sky. The mission is named GSAT-24.

NSIL has entered into necessary agreement with the two entities.

In the June 2020 Space Reforms by the union government, NSIL was mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a 'Demand Driven' model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.

In this case, it is seeking the help of Arianespace to launch using its Ariane-5 launcher, and will lease the entire satellite capacity on-board the GSAT-24 to Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.

GSAT-24 satellite is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. 

