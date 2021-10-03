Karnataka HC quashes death for POCSO accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the manner in which a court proceeded and concluded a trial and imposed capital punishment on an accused in a POCSO case, the Karnataka High Court set aside the judgement passed by the II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kolar on January 17, 2020.

Venkateshappa, 62-year-old from a Kolar village, allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, when her parents were out for work. The court observed that the trial court rejected the application of the accused, where he volunteered for a DNA test. Apart from that, it does not support the conclusions drawn by the trial court.