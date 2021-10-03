Mallikarjun Kharge terms 2019 LS defeat BJP-RSS conspiracy

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday said that it was not the people who defeated him in the last Lok Sabh election, but that it was a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS.

Interacting for the first time with the public and Congress activists after his shock defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kalaburagi, Kharge, who was accorded a rousing welcome by the Kalaburagi district party unit, said that when he was the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, the PM had indirectly challenged him during a Parliament session to win the election. This clearly shows the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the RSS played a major role in his defeat, he claimed. Kharge said that the people of Kalaburagi believed the lies of BJP rather than trusting him while exercising their franchise.

Kharge, who arrived to Kalaburagi after 16 months, assured the people that henceforth, he would visit the district frequently and continue to fight for the cause of the people. The people of the district have elected him continuously for 49 years, either to the State Assembly or to Parliament, but Modi prevented him from becoming a public representative for half a century, he lamented.

Kharge said that it has become a habit for BJP leaders to question what the Congress has done for the country though it ruled for seven decades. “Whatever the country has achieved till date is due to the work done by the Congress governments. Let the BJP leaders tell the people their government has done in the last seven years. Prices of petroleum products and other essentials hvae increased manifold. By bringing the farm Laws, the BJP government has hit the farmer,” he alleged.