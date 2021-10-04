Karnataka CM warns of cancelling supply nod to companies dormant for 10 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, October 3, 2021, warned of cancelling allotment of land, power supply and water to companies that have remained a non-starter in Karnataka even 10 years after they have been allotted the facilities.

“We are reviewing all projects where the clearances for water have been obtained but the water has not been utilised yet. Companies which are not setting up their units even after a decade, their allotment will be cancelled,” Bommai told reporters here.

He said many major steel and power industries came for investment in this region 10 years ago and they got land and water allocation after obtaining clearances from a high-level committee. “But for some reason, they have not started the industries. We will review them. Our objective is either the purpose for which land has been taken has to be achieved or some other facilities should be provided to the industries,” he said.

While there have been complaints about access, especially from industrialists about Ballari, a land-locked district, Bommai said all issues will be addressed. “All hurdles will be removed to make the region investor-friendly,” he said. “It is our policy to give priority to those who will not only invest here but also generate employment,” Bommai further said. To a question on returning land taken from the farmers following the cancellation of the project, Bommai said it would be reviewed.