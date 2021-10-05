STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA’s car rams into bike in Karnataka

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A car belonging to Mudigere BJP MLA, MP Kumaraswamy, crashed into a motorbike, killing a woman and injuring her son grievously, near Hanaumathapura in Belur taluk on Monday, October 4, 2021. The woman, Hoovamma (55), who was on the pillion, died on the spot. It is said that the MLA was not in the car at the time of the accident. 

The car driver told the police that he was taking the vehicle to a showroom in Hassan for servicing when the bike rider, coming from the opposite direction, suddenly swerved right without any indication and came in front of the car, causing the accident. Kumaraswamy condoled the death of the woman. 

