Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on October 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah has been summoned to New Delhi on Tuesday by party national acting president Sonia Gandhi. While the agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, it is believed that discussions on finalising the names of office-bearers for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee may be discussed. The state party unit is looking at its first big revamp in 12 years.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar was in Delhi recently and held extensive discussions with the party’s state in-charge general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and the central leadership on the issue. The party had announced that it will come out with a list of new office-bearers before Ayudha Puja. The party is expected to undertake this revamp in the KPCC and simultaneously get its cadres battle-ready ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah will be meeting AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala during his Delhi visit. He is expected to give his opinion on the names proposed by Shivakumar. The leaders are also expected to discuss other important issues like the upcoming bypolls in Sindagi and Hanagal where Congress sees a good chance.