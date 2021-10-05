STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on October 5

The party is expected to undertake this revamp in the KPCC and simultaneously get its cadres battle-ready ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah has been summoned to New Delhi on Tuesday by party national acting president Sonia Gandhi. While the agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, it is believed that discussions on finalising the names of office-bearers for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee may be discussed. The state party unit is looking at its first big revamp in 12 years.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar was in Delhi recently and held extensive discussions with the party’s state in-charge general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and the central leadership on the issue. The party had announced that it will come out with a list of new office-bearers before Ayudha Puja. The party is expected to undertake this revamp in the KPCC and simultaneously get its cadres battle-ready ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah will be meeting AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala during his Delhi visit. He is expected to give his opinion on the names proposed by Shivakumar. The leaders are also expected to discuss other important issues like the upcoming bypolls in Sindagi and Hanagal where Congress sees a good chance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah D K Shivakumar Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp