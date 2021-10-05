Karnataka Minister performs rituals for over 1000 unclaimed Covid-19 victims at Srirangapatna ghat

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday, October 4, 2021, conducted the ‘Pinda Pradhana’, a post-death ritual, of over 1,000 Covid-19 victims at Gosai Ghat, on the banks of the Cauvery river, near Srirangapatna.



The Minister, who had in June immersed the ashes of over 1,200 unclaimed bodies of Covid victims, took part in the Pinda Pradhana ritual after a gap of three months. It is held during ‘Pitru Paksha’, which as per Hindu tradition, would ensure salvation to the deceased. The rituals, which began at 8am, were held under the supervision of Bhanuprakash Sharma, head priest, where names of over 1,000 victims were invoked during the rituals.

Deputy Commissioner Ashwathi and other officials took part in the rituals, held for two to three hours. Ashoka said that Covid claimed thousands of lives and many could not even be given dignified final rites due to the pandemic protocol. “There were many unclaimed bodies, and some months ago, a ritual for immersing the ashes was held. Now to ensure salvation of the deceased, we held this event and prayed for the peace of the departed souls,” he said.