Next legislative session in Belagavi, confirms Karnataka Assembly Speaker   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next legislative session will be held in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in December, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said on Monday, October 4, 2021. Speaking to the media, Kageri said there is a demand from several quarters to hold the next session in Belagavi.

“Even the State Government is keen on conducting the session in Suvarna Soudha. I have directed the authorities concerned to make necessary preparations for the same,” Kageri said.

According to Kageri, four sessions should be held each year. The Speaker said he has proposed to set aside one day for the Opposition parties to raise and discuss issues. “On this day, no government-related works or Bill will be taken up,” he added.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore, the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi was inaugurated in 2012.

The State Government spends Rs 5 crore each year for its upkeep. In the last decade, only seven sessions have been held in Belagavi so far.