Our government will appoint a Hindu priest at Datta Peetha: Karnataka Minister

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy V Sunil Kumar visited Datta Peetha in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, October 4, 2021, and offered pooja to the Datta Padukas. Speaking to reporters, he said, “People from the minority community should respect the High court order and shift their practices to Nagenahalli, where the tombs of Sufi saint Baba Budan and his disciples are located.”

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar with a few followers,

offers pooja at the cave shrine at Baba Budan

Hills | Express

Talking about the Supreme Court order, he said, “The then Siddaramaiah government had appointed Justice Nagamohandas panel, which recommended Muzuvar to carry out religious rituals. Now, this government will take a decision and form a panel to appoint a Hindu priest.”

He further said that he entered public life through the Datta Peetha struggle. “I am what I am today because of Lord Dattatreya’s blessing. I will continue to struggle for the all-round development of the Peetha,” the minister added.