STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Our government will appoint a Hindu priest at Datta Peetha: Karnataka Minister

This government will take a decision and form a panel to appoint a Hindu priest, said Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy V Sunil Kumar.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Datta Peetha shrine in Chikkamagaluru. | (File | EPS)

Datta Peetha shrine in Chikkamagaluru. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy V Sunil Kumar visited Datta Peetha in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, October 4, 2021, and offered pooja to the Datta Padukas. Speaking to reporters, he said, “People from the minority community should respect the High court order and shift their practices to Nagenahalli, where the tombs of Sufi saint Baba Budan and his disciples are located.”

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar with a few followers,
offers pooja at the cave shrine at Baba Budan
Hills | Express

Talking about the Supreme Court order, he said, “The then Siddaramaiah government had appointed Justice Nagamohandas panel, which recommended Muzuvar to carry out religious rituals. Now, this government will take a decision and form a panel to appoint a Hindu priest.”

He further said that he entered public life through the Datta Peetha struggle. “I am what I am today because of Lord Dattatreya’s blessing. I will continue to struggle for the all-round development of the Peetha,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Datta Peetha Hindu priest Minister for Kannada and Culture Energy V Sunil Kumar Chikkamagaluru Nagenahalli
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp