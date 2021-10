By Express News Service

GADAG: Residents of Naregal town in Gadag district have a new worry, other than Covid: brain fever. For the past few days, some residents of Bulldozer Nagar and surrounding areas have been suffering from sudden fever and body ache.

Those who went to hospital, suspecting Covid, were surprised to know that they were suffering from brain fever. With cases increasing since Monday, the health department formed a Rapid Response Team to conduct checks on each resident and treat them.