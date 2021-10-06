Kali reserve all set for tiger survey; increased numbers may help Karnataka gain top slot in India

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka is all set for the upcoming tiger census this month. Nestled between Goa's Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and Belagavi's Bhimad National Park, the Kali Tiger Reserve has emerged as a favourite site for the source population of tigers and has been recording phenomenal growth in the tiger numbers in the last few years, thanks to its demography.

The Kali Tiger Reserve will be taking up tiger surveys in three districts of North Karnataka including Belagavi, Dharwad, and Uttara Kannada districts. As the Reserve has completed the camera trap survey, the other two components of Tiger Census - line transact and sign survey will be taken up involving forest officials and experts in the coming weeks.

"The Kali Tiger Reserve had less than ten tigers a few years ago. Today their numbers have reached close to 30. The tiger reserve can accommodate more tigers given the present protection continues. The Kali reserve is considered as the source population of tigers which move out to Goa, Maharashtra and other parts of Karnataka," said a senior official.

"The camera traps data shows new individual tigers making Kali reserve their new home which is a good sign. At the same time, efforts are on to ensure speeding up of voluntary relocation of tribal families which have signed for shifting outside the forest. In the last few months, close to 100 such families have moved out of the tiger area which will give a big boost for wildlife in the coming years," the official added.

Regular patrolling, vigilance by the Anti-Poaching Camp teams, and coordinated efforts involving the locals are giving results in the last few years. Experts say the tiger reserve has an area of 1,300 square kilometre and if the current protection measures continue the area can have more tigers in the coming years.

