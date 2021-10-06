Unable to pay college fees, 19-year-old nursing student ends life in Mangaluru

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 19-year-old nursing student was found hanging in the bathroom of her college hostel at Kankanady in the city on Thursday. A suicide note left behind by the student Nina, who hails from Kadumeni village in Kasaragod, said she did not want to burden her mother with her education expenses as she was already going through financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nina was a first-year B.Sc nursing student at a private nursing college. According to the suicide note in Malayalam, she had paid a fee of Rs 75,000 and the college was insisting that she pay the remaining fee in order to get her uniforms. Mangaluru East Police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) with regard to the incident.

City police commissioner N Shashikumar told reporters that the investigating team has recovered the suicide note that was written on Monday in which she says that she will end her life in the bathroom on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

“She has mentioned that she had paid Rs 75,000 as college fee and the college was asking her to pay the remaining fee. She felt that it will be difficult for her mother to meet her education expenses as she was not getting her full salary due to the pandemic. It also says that she was finding it difficult to focus on her studies,” said the commissioner.

Shashikumar said since some people had raised suspicion over the death, he spoke to Nila's mother and brother-in-law and also to her college mates and did not find anything fishy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)