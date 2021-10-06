STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Working for powerful, but Group D staff lack amenities

They work for powerful people and stay just stone’s throw away from the chief minister’s office Krisha and residence Anugraha.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The moss-infested walls of a house reflect the sorry state of the quarters which Group D staffers call home | nagaraja gadekal

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: They work for powerful people and stay just stone’s throw away from the chief minister’s office Krisha and residence Anugraha. “But we seem so powerless,” say Group D employees staying in these quarters, which have leaky roofs, moldy and cracked walls, broken doors and slippery roads.

While ministers and opposition leaders spend crores of rupees of taxpayers’ money on upgrading their government-provided houses, buying new furniture and making their accommodation Vaastu compliant, here are these lower-run staffers, working as drivers, cooks and watchmen at the residences of their political bosses, who live with barely minimum facilities. 

Around 40 houses of these support and housekeeping staff sit on a prime land of 2.5 acres off Kumara Krupa Road. But the quarters that were built over 60 years ago have not seen any maintenance over the decades. The drainage leaks most of the time and the roads leading to the houses are slippery and dangerous. 

‘Close to powerhouses, yet powerless’

The New Indian Express team, which visited the place, found that many houses have either the tile or asbestos sheet roof, while only a few have the concrete roof. Almost all the houses leak when it rains and have fungus and plants growing all over the walls.

Heavy water seepage and cracks can be seen in the structures. “When it rains, we keep buckets and vessels inside the house,” said a resident, requesting anonymity. The sewage lines laid years ago are chocked and the drain keeps overflowing.

All these issues are because of lack of maintenance, the residents complained. “We are close to the powerhouses and work closely with powerful people, but we are so powerless,’’ said another resident. They do get regular water and power supply.

But apart from that, the other basic amenities are all pathetic, he complained. When the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah proposed to build the Constitution Club at Balabrooie Guesthouse, there were protests. The government had then considered locating the club at this 2.5-acre plot, where the Group D employees stay. But recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai again said that the Club will come up at Balabrooie Guesthouse, triggering protests from environmentalists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Group D employees Karnataka
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp