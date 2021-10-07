Davangere Mayor clears blocked drainage for motorists as heavy rain wreaks havoc 

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Several low-lying areas and streets of Davangere were left inundated after heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening.

The onion market, Railway underpass in front of Davangere City Corporation were flooded and blocked disrupting the vehicular movement. A bike fell in the drainage at the Onion market as the rider was unable to find the route due to heavy waterlogging.

Mayor ST Veeresh immediately rushed to the area and cleaned the drainage.

Apart from this, water gushed inside the houses in low-lying areas like Shankar Vihar extension and SSM Nagar. Some ground-floor houses at posh colonies also got water inside as the drainages overflowed.

The incessant rains that have been lashing the district for the last four days have caused considerable damage to crops and properties in the Davangere district.