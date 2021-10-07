In the space race, world to see a new set of haves and have nots: Uday Kotak

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With leadership of these institutes in America, be it Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos playing the battle for a disproportionate presence on planets outside Earth, Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank sees a unique set of challenges, alongside the opportunities --- creating a completely new set of haves and have nots. "We can see in front of us a race to a new planet," said Kotak, on Wednesday.

We are on the verge of a whole new planet of opportunities and challenges like we have never seen before, he told students of the Indian Institute of Science on Wednesday, at their virtual convocation.

Kotak said that the way this divide happens in today’s world, creates a huge challenge for large swathes of humanity to cope with the new world.

He put the onus of bringing more participants onboard the new planet, and people not getting left behind, on institutes like the IISc, which he considers a symbol of being a leader in this new future. People who can be part of making the change happen have a significant social responsibility, he added.

"I continue to share my concern for the broader challenges we will face on a new planet and how we move towards a fair and equitable society while embracing science and technology to its best," Kotak added.

In his advice to students, he said it was critical to be team players and develop leadership qualities with high EQ, along with being very good in the skills they have."

Some of the brightest minds in society who should have done a lot more struggle because of the challenges they have in the areas of team playing and Emotional Quotient," Kotak added.

"Keep the qualities of humility, sincerity and be true to a cause because you are going to be the people who will be part of changing this planet for a new world going ahead," he added.

Also expressing confidence that IISc would have ways of strengthening and rejuvenating the capacity and capability of the faculty members in the fast changing world. As what matters is not just physical infrastructure , but speed of change of mind, focus on research and absolute fundamental research in this changing world and paradigm we are in.