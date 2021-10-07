STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC dismisses PIL on Aadhaar enrolment

It is prudent for the Government of India or the State Government to keep vigil on such instances of rising cases of frauds in Aadhaar enrolment.

Aadhaar card

A woman with her Aadhaar card. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by R P Naresh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Edurays India, questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against him over alleged nefarious activities in connivance with the enrolment agency in selling Aadhaar enrolment kits and cards.

Referring to the complaint, the court said that “with the facts being so glaring and the offence alleged against the petitioner having such ramification, as issuance of Aadhaar cards by agencies which are not empowered, can also lead to distribution of such cards against the interest of national security.

It is prudent for the Government of India or the State Government to keep vigil on such instances of rising cases of frauds in Aadhaar enrolment. Any further observation on the merit of the matter would be prejudicial to the interest of the petitioner in his defence before the trial court”, the HC said.  

