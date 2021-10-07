STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind arrives on 3-day Karnataka tour

On Thursday morning, the President will visit Sri Biligiriranganathaswamy Temple in BR Hills in Chamarajnagar district.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, greets invitees at a tea party at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to the state. On Thursday morning, the President will visit Sri Biligiriranganathaswamy Temple in BR Hills in Chamarajnagar district.

He will inaugurate a 450-bed government teaching hospital of Chamarajnagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Chamarajnagar, at 3.30 pm on Thursday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too will be present.

The President will reach Mangaluru at 7 pm. On Friday morning, he will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Shoda Kendra (Shankara Advaita Research Centre) Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru district, and return to New Delhi at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar, who met the President at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening presented him the English translation of Kuvempu’s “Sri Ramayana Darshanam” and SL Bhyrappa’s “Parva.”

