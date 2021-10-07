STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task force to look into Bengaluru’s potholed roads: Bommai

Decries Ch’nagar jinx theory, asks if those who avoided visit have power permanently
 

Published: 07th October 2021 06:10 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai greets a gathering at the valedictory ceremony of Modi Yug Utsav in Mysuru on Wednesday. Minister Byrathi Basavaraj (extreme right) and MLA SA Ramadass look on | Uday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of public criticism over potholes-ridden roads in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the government will come out with a permanent solution to improve the quality of roads in low-lying areas.

“A task force has been formed to study the quality of roads, including when a road was laid and the quality of work undertaken. We will act and blacklist the contractors if the works are substandard,” he added.

Speaking to media persons here, he noted that discussions on the poor quality of roads come up only during the rainy season and added that the government intends to find a permanent solution by improving the quality of roads. Areas that get inundated in rains will be identified and residents rehabilitated, and encroachments on tanks and roads will be cleared, he emphasised.

To a question on the Chamarajanagar jinx, Bommai said he treats the border district like any other district and had planned to visit the district on many occasions. Stating that he intends to disprove that those visiting Chamarajanagar will lose office, he questioned whether those who had avoided making a visit to the district had remained in power forever. Clarifying that he has no such fears, he said that it is his responsibility as Chief Minister and will visit the district.

Stressing that Dasara is being celebrated in a low-key manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Bommai said that the government is celebrating the festival without breaking tradition. He also hoped that the state can celebrate the 10-day Naada Habba in a grand manner next year.

JDS MLA turns up at BJP event, raises eyebrows

Mysuru: JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh sprung a surprise on Wednesday by taking part in the ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ organised by BJP  Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadass. KR Nagar MLA Mahesh was welcomed with a saffron shawl during valedictory ceremony, which saw participation of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders.Mahesh’s participation in the event at a time when his party leader H D Kumaraswamy has launched a tirade against RSS and BJP has raised eyebrows. The CM even referred to Mahesh as “a person who was supposed to be in our party, is in another party, but still he is ‘our man’.” he said. Recalling that he had met JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, the CM remarked that the JDS has played saviour in times of need.
 

