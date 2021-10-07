Two Bajrang Dal activists arrested over 'moral policing' in Mangaluru

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two Bajrang Dal activists have been arrested for 'moral policing' at Kadri in Mangaluru. Police said the arrested duo were identified as Jayaprakash and Pruthvi.

As per the complaint filed by a youth Muhammad PV, the incident occurred at around 10 pm when he and his friend Pranav had dinner together at Kankanady and when they were heading towards his room at Lalbagh, he met a female friend near Bendoorwell.

When they reached a bike showroom, they met their classmates and while they were talking to each other, two men on a bike waylaid them. The complainant said they asked his name and when they came to know he is a Muslim, they questioned him for talking to Hindu girls. They also allegedly manhandled and abused him and issued a death threat.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told The New Indian Express that the duo have been arrested and produced before the court.