Bajrang Dal leader Chaitra Kundapur booked over provocative speech at Surathkal

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Bajrang Dal leader Chaitra Kundapur has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech against other communities during a public gathering at Surathkal on October 4.

Abdul Khader, a businessman and several others, had filed complaints demanding action against Chaitra for making a 'derogatory and abusive' speech. In the complaint, they alleged that she also said the 'Bajrang Dal could easily convert Muslim women and make them wear Kumkum'.

Bantwal Congress leader Bondala Chittaranjan Shetty in a complaint to Surathkal police had said that the Bajrang Dal had organised a public programme at Surathkal, where Chaitra made a 'provocative speech using vulgar, unparliamentary words'.

"In her speech, she used derogatory words against a particular community and it might lead to communal clashes. Already, people of two communities are resorting to verbal spat and Chaitra has also misused Tulunadu heroes Koti-Chennayya and hurt the sentiments of Tuluvas. She has compared the holy weapon 'Suriya' used by the Koti-Chennayyas to 'Talvar' used by goons which has hurt the religious sentiments of Tuluvas," he alleged.

Meanwhile, she has been booked under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505(2) (Statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.