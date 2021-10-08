STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal leader Chaitra Kundapur booked over provocative speech at Surathkal

She has been booked under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505(2) (Statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code

Published: 08th October 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chaitra Kundapur

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Bajrang Dal leader Chaitra Kundapur has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech against other communities during a public gathering at Surathkal on October 4.

Abdul Khader, a businessman and several others, had filed complaints demanding action against Chaitra for making a 'derogatory and abusive' speech. In the complaint, they alleged that she also said the 'Bajrang Dal could easily convert Muslim women and make them wear Kumkum'.

Bantwal Congress leader Bondala Chittaranjan Shetty in a complaint to Surathkal police had said that the Bajrang Dal had organised a public programme at Surathkal, where Chaitra made a 'provocative speech using vulgar, unparliamentary words'.

"In her speech, she used derogatory words against a particular community and it might lead to communal clashes. Already, people of two communities are resorting to verbal spat and Chaitra has also misused Tulunadu heroes Koti-Chennayya and hurt the sentiments of Tuluvas. She has compared the holy weapon 'Suriya' used by the Koti-Chennayyas to 'Talvar' used by goons which has hurt the religious sentiments of Tuluvas," he alleged.

Meanwhile, she has been booked under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505(2) (Statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Chaitra Kundapur Surathkal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp