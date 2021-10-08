STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka bypolls: Campaigning banned from 7 pm to 10 am in Sindagi, Hanagal

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, there will not be any campaigning from 7 pm to 10 am in Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments.

Published: 08th October 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, there will not be any campaigning from 7 pm to 10 am in Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments. The bypolls will be held on October 30 and Friday (October 7) is the last day to file nomination papers. The Election Commission of India had issued similar restrictions on campaigning during the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.  

On vaccination, the Election Commission has said that election officials, staff and representatives of political parties, who will be at the polling and counting centres, must have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or if they have taken only the first dose and are not eligible for the second dose as per vaccination protocol, they may be allowed with RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours to enter polling and counting centres. 

Many states had sought clarification from the ECI regarding vaccination of candidates, election and polling agents and others. No nomination will be denied in the absence of vaccination. State election commission officials on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of political parties to inform them about the EC orders. The representatives of political parties were also informed about Rs 30.80 lakh expenditure limit for the candidates.

