Lack of nutrition, poverty drive child blindness in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s rural children, especially from Hyderabad-Karnataka region, already deprived of nutrition due to the Covid-19 situation, are reporting more eye-related problems, including childhood blindness. According to ophthalmologists, 0.8 of every 1,000 children in the state, and 1 of every 1,000 children in the country, suffer from blindness. Doctors are asking the government to pay attention to this, and ensure screening and treatment of children in rural areas.

“There is definitely a need for more studies at the ground level to know the exact data. Our experience shows there are more children from Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi and Bidar, which have a high incidence of malnutrition in both children and mothers,” said Dr Bindiya Hapani, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

At a virtual press meet, Dr Bindiya explained that the common causes of childhood blindness in India include untreated refractive errors, corneal opacities due to measles, Vitamin A deficiency, eye infections like Ophthalmia Neonatorum or toxicity of traditional eye remedies, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).

Agreeing that Covid-19 and the lockdown pushed up poverty in rural areas, Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Hospital, told TNIE there is a small increase in childhood blindness cases which could be due to nutritional deficiency. “More children with congenital retinal cases come from Ballari. But we have noticed an increase of about 20 to 30 per cent cases related to computer vision syndrome. Refractive error cases are on the rise due to online classes and exposure to gadgets at an early age,” Dr Sujatha said.

Pointing to challenges in prevention of child blindness, Dr Bindiya explained that availability of good primary healthcare is essential and that paediatric ophthalmologists are few compared to the child population. They are needed for complex conditions like congenital cataracts, squint and ROP. Doctors claim that timely intervention goes a long way in preventing blindness. Providing a Vitamin A rich diet including eggs, and Vitamin A supplements as prophylaxis for both newborns and mother can help.

Parents must identify early signs of a disorder, like uncoordinated eyes or cross-eyes at birth, any discomfort in the eye, redness or constant rubbing of the eye, headaches, white spots on the retina etc, and should not ignore them. The government needs to conduct eye screening camps and train Asha and Anganwadi workers to identify and create awareness on eye care in children, they said.

Vision Health Policy report in cold storage

A senior ophthalmologist said that seven years ago, the Karnataka government had formed a Vision Health Policy Committee and revived it recently on what needs to be done for eye care, but the report is lying in cold storage.”The committee submitted a report which talks of how every child, from birth till pre-school, has to be monitored by Anganwadi workers. It suggested compulsory eye test at school entry level and general check-up every year to include eye check. But the report is lying with the state government,” the doctor said.

CAUSES OF CHILDHOOD BLINDNESS

Consanguineous marriages

Use of alcohol by mother during pregnancy

Exposure to fertilisers and pesticides during pregnancy

Premature babies, with low birthweight and lack of neonatal care

PREVENTION AND CURE

Genetic test of couples who are related

Educate rural population on eye-related issues, encourage eye donation

Two high-dose Vitamin A capsules a year to children aged 6 months to 5 years