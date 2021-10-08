SM Krishna opens low-key Dasara, prays for pandemic to end

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Veteran politician and former Chief Minister SM Krishna inaugurated the 411th Dasara by lighting the lamp and offering flowers to presiding deity Chamundeshwari’s idol placed in a silver chariot here on Thursday. He also prayed for the safety of people from the raging coronavirus.

Dressed in silk dhoti, shawl and a green kurta, Krishna felt that it is his lifetime opportunity to inaugurate the Dasara festivities at Chamundi Hill as he grew with Mysuru culture and walked to the hill shrine as a student of Ramakrishna Vidyashala.

Talking about the challenges the country is facing due to the pandemic outbreak, the veteran leader said: “Covid-19 has shaken the world and shattered the economy of several countries. However, India has managed to maintain the pace of development.” He called upon citizens to behave responsibly and observed that the increase in literacy rate and human resources should be tapped as it is a blessing to emerge as a developed nation.