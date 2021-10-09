STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP, RSS are not related to each: Union minister Narayanaswamy

On the issue of farmers' killing in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, he said the culprits will face action.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chitradurga MP Anekal Narayanaswamy

Chitradurga MP Anekal Narayanaswamy

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Friday said that the BJP and RSS are not related to each other and are different entities.

Addressing media persons while reacting to the statement on RSS by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Narayanaswamy said that all BJP workers have accepted RSS ideologies and asked if Kumaraswamy was unaware of BJP's connection with RSS when he shared power with them.

On the issue of farmers' killing in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, he said the culprits will face action. He objected to the statements made by former CM Siddaramaiah on the matter and said it was during his term that more than 3000 farmers died in Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Narayanaswamy Anekal Narayanaswamy BJP RSS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp