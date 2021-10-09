BJP, RSS are not related to each: Union minister Narayanaswamy

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Friday said that the BJP and RSS are not related to each other and are different entities.

Addressing media persons while reacting to the statement on RSS by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Narayanaswamy said that all BJP workers have accepted RSS ideologies and asked if Kumaraswamy was unaware of BJP's connection with RSS when he shared power with them.

On the issue of farmers' killing in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, he said the culprits will face action. He objected to the statements made by former CM Siddaramaiah on the matter and said it was during his term that more than 3000 farmers died in Karnataka.