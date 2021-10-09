Bommai seeks more fertiliser from Centre for Rabi crop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing a shortage of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer for the Rabi season, the State Government on Friday appealed to the Union Government for bulk supplies of the fertiliser to overcome the shortfall.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi and requested for supplies of 32,000 tonnes of DAP and 10,000 tonnes of MOP (Muriate of Potash) for the sowing season.“There was some shortage of DAP for the Rabi season.

We have asked for 32,000 tonnes and they have agreed to provide the same to us,” Bommai told the media after meeting the Union Minister. He also said that there was no shortage of urea and they have adequate stocks as the Centre has allocated 79,860 tonnes to the state for 2021-22.

The New Indian Express was the first to report on the shortage of DAP faced by Karnataka’s farmers. It is the much-preferred fertiliser owing to its nitrogen and phosphorus content that are the primary nutrients for crops.

Farmers from different parts of the state reported insufficient stock of DAP at cooperative societies and dealerships. Even officials and dealers had admitted to a shortage, although the government had initially

denied it, instead putting the blame on problems in transportation and supplies to the farmers. On Friday, the Centre assured the state of supplying 42,000 tonnes of fertilisers. “They assured us of releasing DAP within a week,” he said.