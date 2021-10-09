STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested after girl on her way to school abducted, gang-raped near Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Sonawane said that as per the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on Friday when she was heading to school in the morning

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Four people have been taken into custody by Dakshina Kannada police in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl.

The incident occured at Amtady in Bantwal taluk after the accused kidnapped the girl from an auto rickshaw stand.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Sonawane said that as per the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on Friday when she was heading to school in the morning. A person known to her, identified as Sharath Shetty, arrived in a car along with four others and abducted her. She was later gang-raped in a secluded place. The accused later left her at Brahmarakutlu which was reportedly recorded on a CCTV camera.

Of the four who are in custody, two are accused of rape. The accused have been booked under sections 366(a)(abduction), 376(D)(rape) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act.

The victim is currently admitted to a government hospital in Mangaluru.

