Sindagi, Hanagal bypolls: BJP’s Bhusanur, Sajjanar file nominations on last day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/HUBBALLI: The BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur and Shivaraj Sajjanar — candidates for the October 30 bypolls from Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments, respectively — filed their nomination papers on Friday, the last day to do so.

Filing his nomination in Sindagi, Bhusanur was accompanied by ministers K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, Shashikala Jolle, Byrathi Basavaraj, C C Patil and V Somanna and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi. Speaking to the media, Eshwarappa claimed that the Congress will split into two before the 2023 Assembly polls — one led by KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and the other by former CM Siddaramaiah. “There is no unity between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

This will affect the Grand Old Party’s prospects in the 2023 Assembly polls,” the RDPR minister added. Responding to statements made by Congress leaders that B S Yediyurappa and his aides were being targeted intentionally by the IT sleuths, Eshwarappa said, “The IT department is an independent institution. The ruling party is not involved in the recent raids.”

Savadi, who is BJP in-charge of Sindagi bypolls, said, “I am confident that the BJP will win the bypoll by a margin of 20,000 votes. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also campaign.” Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol hit out at the Congress and JDS for their recent remarks on the RSS. To a question on why the BJP delayed in announcing candidates, Savadi said, “We had sent the candidate list to the party high command a week ago. It was delayed because the central leaders believe that announcing candidates after the full-moon day will be auspicious for the party.”

Meanwhile, Sajjanar filed his nomination from Hanagal on Friday. Hundreds of BJP workers and several party leaders had gathered in support of Sajjanar. The BJP fielded Sajjanar, who hails from the neighbouring Haveri constituency, to contest the Hanagal bypoll. It was expected that the party would give the ticket to Revathi Udasi, wife of Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, hoping that the sympathy factor could help her win. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of C M Udasi, Revathi’s father-in-law.

The decision of the national leaders disappointed Shivakumar and his supporters. However, he managed to convince those staging protests for the last two days.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said former minister CM Udasi set a milestone in the development of the constituency. “In the last 2-3 years, the Yediyurappa and Bommai governments have given the best administration. People should support Sajjanar to carry forward the same legacy,” he added.

37 candidates file papers in 2 seats

A total of 37 candidates have filed 57 nominations on the last day for Sindagi and Hanagal assembly constituencies that will witness byelections on October 30, poll officials said. While eight candidates from Sindagi have filed 12 nominations, 45 nominations have been received from 29 candidates in Hanagal.

Bhusanur declares Rs 1.8cr worth of assets

Ramesh Bhusanur has declared individual assets worth Rs 1.81 crore in his affidavit. These include immovable assets worth Rs 92.32 lakh and moveable assets worth Rs 52.35 lakh. He also owns 200 gm of gold and four diamond bangles worth Rs 25 lakh. He has debts of Rs 29 lakh. His wife Lalitabai has declared assets worth Rs 1.62 crore.

