24-year-old man allegedly raped by another man in Karnataka, accused held

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly raped by another man in Athani taluk on October 5. The accused is said to be distorted and involved in such other cases too.

The incident was revealed late as the accused had threatened to kill the victim if he informed police personnel. After registering the case, the police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.

According to police, in his complaint filed, the victim, resident of Sankonatti village of Athani taluk, was staying at his sister's house in Ghatnatti village for the past two years and was working as cleaner in a hotel near Athani Bus Stand.

'On October 5, when I was waiting for the private passenger vehicles at Athani Bus stand to go home, the accused Raju Acharatti, resident of Sankonatti village came on bike and told me to sit on his bike as my sister had told him to bring me home. Instead of going home, he took me to a secluded place near Kudaryagol village and raped me,” the complainant told police.

Meanwhile, he has also alleged that the accused has bit the victim’s cheek and caused injuries on his body.

After receiving the complaint, the police personnel from Athani police station arrested the accused Raju Acharatti and produced him before the court. Police have started further investigation into the case.