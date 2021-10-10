As firecrackers go off, Dasara jumbo runs amok in Srirangapatna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for some time as people ran helter-skelter fearing for their lives when an elephant got scared with the sound of bursting crackers and beating drums during Dasara festivities at Srirangapatna on Saturday.

However, the presence of mind of veterinary doctors and elephant caretakers ensured that the howdah elephant Gopalaswamy was brought in control. The guest and officials were relieved as there was no ruckus caused by the elephant.

Though, Gopalaswamy that was brought along with other elephants from Mysore Palace did not show any sign of fear and moved near the podium where Minister K C Narayana Gowda, MLA Ravindra Srikantiah and others offered flowers to presiding deity Chamundeshwari placed in the wooden howdah.

The elephant became restless and ran amok scaring hundreds gathered to witness the Dasara procession due to the sound of crackers bursting. Mahouts ensured Goplaswamy was in control and chained it. Later, the organisers ensured that the wooden howdah was placed on a silver chariot which was taken out in procession. Over 20 folk troupes enthralled the crowd.