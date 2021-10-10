Bommai steps in to douse fire over Bengaluru district minister post

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports of a tussle between his Cabinet colleagues over the post of Bengaluru in-charge minister, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he will resolve the issue amicably.

“While taking a decision on appointing district ministers, I will speak to the leaders concerned. I know how significant the post of Bengaluru in-charge minister is... I will resolve the issue amicably,” Bommai, who holds the portfolio now, told reporters.

V Somanna

The chief minister’s reaction comes when there have been murmurs of a rife between Housing Minister V Somanna and Revenue Minister R Ashoka over the portfolio. Somanna had admitted that he desires to hold the post as he had handled the portfolio in the JH Patel government. “It is the chief minister’s prerogative to appoint district ministers. It might happen in the next three to four days. Although I will never intervene, it is true that I had asked him to consider me for the post given my past experience,” Somanna added. “If Bommai wants to give the portfolio to someone else, then I suggest my name as I have the experience,” he said.

Reacting to Somanna, Ashoka sarcastically said, “I am not Bengaluru district minister... I have been assigned the job of filling potholes. That’s all. I haven’t even received any funds.” He, however, maintained that there is no tussle between him and Somanna, claiming that he spoke to Somanna over phone on Friday morning.

“My department (revenue) is vast. I have high regards for Somanna. I will never demand any post. The government should run smoothly for the remaining term. I will abide by the chief minister’s decision,” he added. About his absence at an official meeting called by Somanna recently, Ashoka clarified that he was in Chikkamagaluru and had informed Somanna. “He told me to attend the next meeting,” Ashoka added.